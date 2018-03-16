Halifax police warn to keep 'attractive objects' out of sight after rash of vehicle break-ins

Halifax police have issued a warning to the public about people breaking into cars.

Halifax Regional Police say since March 14, there have been six reports of items being taken from vehicles in the area of Joan Eleanor Drive in Dartmouth’s Portland Estates.

Most vehicles weren’t locked and had what police dub as ‘attractive objects’ left in plain sight.

“Visible items tempt would-be thieves,” a police statement reads. “Citizens should remove all items from their vehicles (purses, tablets and laptops, satellite radios or other equipment that appears valuable).”

Police also say most of these thefts happened in the evening.