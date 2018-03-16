Halifax should get cracking and look at allowing hens and chickens in backyards: Councillor

This could get some feathers flying, but Halifax regional council will be talking hens and chickens on Tuesday.

Coun. David Hendsbee is asking council to support his request for a staff report looking at the feasibility of making changes that would allow HRM residents to keep egg laying hens/chickens for their own food.

“Numerous residents have asked that Council give consideration for household to keep and raise egg-laying hens/chickens in ALL Residential Zones for the purpose of personal food supply,” Hendsbee outlined as the reason for his motion.

“If we are going to allow it, what rules should be in place for it,” he said in an interview about the idea.

The motion being brought forward during Tuesday’s regional council meeting requests a staff report “to consider adopting, by policy, for the consideration of regional wide amendments to the Regional Municipal Planning Strategy and all Secondary Municipal Planning Strategies and Land Use By-laws regarding the keeping and raising of egg-laying hens/chickens in ALL Residential Zones for the purpose of personal household food supply.”

Hendsbee’s request for council’s consideration notes it would be in accordance with provincial guidelines.

His request also includes a link to address the number of chickens that should be permitted per acre.

He said he’s been getting calls from residents in his area – including Lawrencetown, Mineville and Lake Echo – who want to raise chickens and hens, but aren’t allowed under HRM by-laws.

He points to one Lawrencetown woman who can’t, but under the current bylaw, her neighbour can. If she wanted to do a re-zoning application, he added, the cost would be about $2,500.

“So if she wanted to keep chickens, she’d have to keep them on her neighbour’s property,” Hendsbee said. “This is kind of ridiculous.”

Hendsbee was quick to point out this is for chickens and hens only.

"You don’t want the noisy roosters waking people up at 4 and 5 a.m," he noted.

Hendsbee said rules would have to include proper housing and clean-up, and there would have to be a limit to the amount of chickens and hens allowed based on property size.

And that’s not all.

“Chickens eat ants and bugs … so if we have an infestation with bugs, maybe they can help with that," he added.