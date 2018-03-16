Quentrel Provo given 100 free tickets for Neptune Theatre play about Martin Luther King Jr.

Quentrel Provo calls it "perfect timing."

After successfully raising money through a GoFundMe campaign to bring 400 Black youth to see the hit movie Black Panther last month, the well-known community advocate was trying to figure out how to next make an impact.

He didn't wait long. Out of the blue, Neptune Theatre emailed him this week with news they were so inspired by his Black Panther campaign that they wanted to offer 100 free seats for a Sunday performance of their play, The Mountaintop.

“I was like – ‘Oh my gosh, perfect timing,” Provo said in an interview Friday.

The free seats for what is the final performace are open to youth between the ages of 12 to 18, with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Provo says those interested should reach him through his Facebook page - www.facebook.com/quentrel. It will be the first 100 RSVPs that get to go.

“I’m going to find 100 youth in general. This is something all youth in general need to see,” Provo explained when asked if he was only taking Black youth like he did for the Black Panther movie.

“Bring them together and educate them,” he went on to say. “Unite them together and show them skin colour doesn’t make a difference.”

The Mountaintop is written by Katori Hall. It first premiered in London in 2009 and its 2011 Broadway premiere starred Angela Bassett and Samuel L. Jackson.

Described as a “reimagining” of the final hours of King Jr.'s life before his assassination on April 4, 1968, it follows the delivery of his ‘I’ve Been to the Mountaintop’ speech when he retreats to room 306 at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.

There, a hotel maid named Camae helps him confront his destiny.

Provo was planning to go to the play anyway this weekend, but said he’s glad he’ll get to do it this way.

He hopes to have a similar positive result like he did with the Black Panther movie.