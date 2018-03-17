Man threatens clerk with hammer during Halifax store robbery
The suspect fled with cash and money after the Saturday morning incident.
Police are looking for a man who threatened a store clerk with a hammer during the robbery of a city gas station.
Halifax Regional Police say around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, a man walked into the Ultramar at 2816 Gottingen St., and demanded cash and cigarettes while brandishing the hammer as a weapon.
He fled on foot with money and smokes. The store clerk wasn’t hurt.
The suspect is described as about 30 years of age, five-foot-10, thin and a scruffy beard. He was sporting a black winter coat with a sport logo on the front, gloves, and had his face partially covered with a scarf.
