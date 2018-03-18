Downtown bar in Halifax shutdown after St. Patrick's Day stabbing incident

A downtown Halifax bar was forced to shutdown during partying for St. Patrick’s Day because of a stabbing.

Halifax Regional Police say around 1 a.m. Sunday officers were called to the Toothy Moose bar on Argyle Street after a man was stabbed inside the establishment.

When police arrived the victim was bleeding outside the bar and shortly later a man was arrested inside.

Police then shutdown the bar for processing by the Forensic Identification Section and say they are still searching for the suspect who they believe stabbed the victim.

It's not clear on the victim's condition or what type of weapon was used.