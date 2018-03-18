Not so lucky: Halifax police raid St.Patrick’s Day party selling liquor
Police searched a residence on Preston Street Saturday night and ticketed three men under the Liquor Control Act.
A St. Patrick’s Day party had a few unexpected visitors this weekend when Halifax police searched a Halifax residence on Saturday evening.
At 8 p.m., the Halifax Regional Police Liquor Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant in the 1900 block of Preston Street where a St. Patrick’s Day party was selling liquor without a license, a release said.
Three men were issued Summary Offence Tickets under the Liquor Control Act, and will appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.