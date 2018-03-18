Person suffers critical injuries after vehicle crashes into boulder at Peggy's Cove

One person was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to the QEII hospital in Halifax with critical injuries after a vehicle left the road and hit a boulder at Peggy’s Cove.

The RCMP say the accident happened early Sunday morning on Prospect Road. Police say after leaving the road, the vehicle hit a boulder in the Peggy’s Cove Preservation area.

Four people were taken to hospital, including one via LifeFlight helicopter. That person’s condition is described as being critical but stable. Another person has serious injuries, with two others suffering minor injuries.