"Speak up:” Police, politicians challenged to do better in Halifax service to end racial discrimination

Powerful words about speaking out against discrimination and no longer accepting the status quo echoed around a Halifax church Sunday, the reverend reminding the police behind her that no one can “ignore such injustices” any longer.

Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais, along with some of his officers and a Halifax Fire member, made up the choir at Cornwallis Street Baptist Church’s annual service ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on Wednesday.

In her sermon, Rev. Dr. Rhonda Britton used a passage from Judges that tells the story of a Levite and his concubine. It’s a “horrendous story of inhumanity and gender violence,” Britton told the congregation, where the unnamed concubine is “raped and abused” by a mob of men and later dies.

Her husband dismembers her body and sends 12 parts to all corners of Israel to show what had happened, to which everyone cries “we must do something, so speak up.”

Britton said while the story is horrible, one must realize the same violence continues today - the Times Up and #metoo movements, as well as the missing and murdered Indigenous women, all highlight that one must fight discrimination in all forms since racism and sexism don’t exist in separate boxes.

“The injustices that we endure as Black people can no longer be overlooked. And neither can the injustices visited upon any people. As those in positions of public service, you cannot ignore such injustices. I’m calling on you today to speak up,” Britton said as she turned to Blais and the first responders behind her.

Insp. Dean Simmonds, a Black long-time Halifax police officer, also spoke to the congregation Sunday about his experiences being discriminated against personally and professionally.

He talked about waking up every day feeling like “you have to put a piece of armour on” to protect yourself from what’s outside, but the best way forward is to educate and invite others to really listen to someone’s experiences.

While not specifically mentioned Sunday, the service comes amidst the ongoing conversation of street checks, now the subject of Humans Rights Commission report due this fall. Data released last year by Halifax Regional Police and Halifax RCMP show that Black people are more than three times more likely than white people to be street checked.

Britton asked law enforcement to speak up by “doing your job” - the parts which include integrity, courtesy, compassion, and honour while leaving out disrespect, profanity, and “unnecessary roughness.”

“We’ve got to make new ways, open new avenues and disrupt the status quo. If you really want violence to cease in our city it cannot be the same old, same old,” Britton said.

Britton also called on public officials to make decisions and policies that provide equitable solutions for all - some neighbourhoods and residents might require “more steps than others because we have been neglected for so long.”

“This is a diverse city. You cannot only serve a certain population,” Britton said.

Chief Blais told reporters the annual service is a vital time to listen to community members. When asked about Britton’s pointed remarks to police, he agreed individual interactions between residents and officers is “key,” and change will require more than courses on cultural sensitivity.

For African Nova Scotian activist and church attendee Lynn Jones, Britton’s sermon was an admirable and “poignant” call for accountability. When Britton turned to the police behind her, Jones thought “they’re not going to like this,” she told reporters with a smile.

“They’re somehow going to think that all fingers are pointed in their direction, of the police and the fire, and the respondents and government officials - but I felt that the community is honoured in this sermon because she did it very much from a community perspective and what they’re feeling,” Jones said.