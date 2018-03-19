Charges expected after two men arrested in Dartmouth homicide case

Two men are expected to face charges in connection to the homicide of Derek Miles.

The 42-year-old was found dead on Pinecrest Drive in the afternoon of Jan 19 and his death was later ruled a homicide by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner.

Halifax Regional Police say at 10 a.m. Monday, a 30-year-old man was arrested on Highway 207 in West Chezzecook as well as a 52-year-old man on Windmill Road in Dartmouth.

Const. Carol McIsaac, a spokeswoman for the police force, said in an interview she expects charges to be laid by Tuesday morning.

She could not elaborate on what the charges would be but said the investigation is still ongoing and people with information are encouraged to reach out.

According to a Dartmouth funeral home obituary, Miles is survived by his son, his mother, a brother, and two sisters.

“One of (his son’s) favourite memories of his Dad is the adventures they used to go on,” the obituary reads.

A week after his death, a celebration of life took place at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church where people were encouraged to donate in trust for Miles’ son, the obituary says.