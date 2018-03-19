Federal committee to examine human trafficking at cross-country hearings
A
A
Share via Email
HALIFAX — A federal committee is in Halifax today to hear stories from survivors of human trafficking and people who provide support to victims of what some call a form of modern slavery.
It is the first cross-country stop for the 12 members of the Commons committee, who also plan on holding hearings in Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver.
They are studying the practice of human trafficking in Canada, which involves recruiting, transporting and detaining people for anything from domestic slavery, forced labour to sexual exploitation.
The committee says most of the victims are women and children, controlled by violence or threats of violence, with Indigenous women making up a large percentage of victims.
It plans to look at a national plan to combat human trafficking, services for victims, the prosecution of traffickers and how to protect and support those caught up in it.
Rob Nicholson, the committee's vice-chairman, says it's critical to make sure victims receive effective protection in reporting their traffickers.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Report paints grim picture of Fukushima-scale nuclear accident in Pickering
-
Tristan Cleveland: MLA’s in Nova Scotia are parking on our public square
-
Urban Etiquette: I gave someone a gift and she gave it back — what do I do?
-
Person suffers critical injuries after vehicle crashes into boulder at Peggy's Cove