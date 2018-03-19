Man steals photo being auctioned for fundraiser from Bedford grocery store

Police are looking for a man who brazenly left a Bedford grocery store with a framed print that was being auctioned off for a fundraiser.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened on Jan. 19 around 5:30 p.m. at the Bedford Superstore located at 1650 Bedford Highway.

“A man placed a framed print that was on display at the front of the store as an auction fundraiser in his shopping cart and left the store," a police statement reads.

The man took the print, police say, after paying for his purchases.

The good news is the theft was captured on the store’s surveillance video and police have released a still photo of the suspect.