N.S. spends $39.6 million on compensation for doctors, plan to reduce wait-lists
A
A
Share via Email
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil will spend $39.6 million on increased compensation for family doctors and developing incentives to reduce patient wait-lists.
Part of the funding — $13.9 million — will go toward increasing amounts for fee-for-service and the alternative payment plan for family doctors.
The announcement includes $6.6 million to encourage family doctors to develop an up-to-date patient list on a voluntary basis.
Dr. Tim Holland, president-elect of Doctors Nova Scotia, says the incentives are a first step in solving certain health-care challenges in the province, such as doctor shortages.
Holland says the funding will help doctor recruitment and retention efforts in Nova Scotia.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man steals photo being auctioned for fundraiser from Bedford grocery store
-
Tristan Cleveland: MLA’s in Nova Scotia are parking on our public square
-
Sen. John McCain defends Mueller, says it's 'critical' he completes Russia probe
-
Halifax bar defends reputation after stabbing: 'Our staff did everything that they possibly could'