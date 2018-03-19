Opposition, advocates demand Nova Scotia budget address mental health 'crisis'

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's official Opposition invited grieving relatives of two men who committed suicide to the legislature today to assist the party's case for higher funding for mental health care in Tuesday's budget.

Karla MacFarlane, the interim leader of the Tories, said she wanted to heighten the public profile of the issue on the eve of the Liberal government's financial plan.

She said she knows of two suicides in her northeastern Nova Scotia riding which might have been prevented with better mental health services.

Robbie Weatherbee, a 57-year-old resident of New Glasgow, said during the news conference that her son-in-law should have received faster and more effective mental health services after he went to the Aberdeen Hospital in crisis on Dec. 20, 2016.

She and Fran Morrison, an advocate for improved mental health care, said during a news conference that they also want an independent inquiry into the hiring process of senior management at the Nova Scotia Health Authority.