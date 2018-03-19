News / Halifax

Opposition, advocates demand Nova Scotia budget address mental health 'crisis'

Fran Morrison, left, and Robbie Weatherbee participate in a news conference at the Nova Scotia legislature on Monday, March 19, 2018. The pair say they have both lost relatives to suicide due to inadequate mental health services in Nova Scotia and are advocating for a public inquiry into the province's Health Authority hiring practices of senior mental health officials. The news conference was organized by the Progressive Conservative opposition, which is calling for increased resources for mental health care in Tuesday’s provincial budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Tutton

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's official Opposition invited grieving relatives of two men who committed suicide to the legislature today to assist the party's case for higher funding for mental health care in Tuesday's budget.

Karla MacFarlane, the interim leader of the Tories, said she wanted to heighten the public profile of the issue on the eve of the Liberal government's financial plan.

She said she knows of two suicides in her northeastern Nova Scotia riding which might have been prevented with better mental health services.

Robbie Weatherbee, a 57-year-old resident of New Glasgow, said during the news conference that her son-in-law should have received faster and more effective mental health services after he went to the Aberdeen Hospital in crisis on Dec. 20, 2016.

She and Fran Morrison, an advocate for improved mental health care, said during a news conference that they also want an independent inquiry into the hiring process of senior management at the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

MacFarlane says that the province needs a solid plan for improving its health care system, along with budgetary commitments "to make the appropriate investments in fixing this broken system."

