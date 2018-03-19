Spring storm could bring snow, freezing rain and ice pellets to Halifax

Spring may begin Tuesday, but our winter weather isn’t done just yet.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather system for the entire Halifax region about a storm that is forecast to hit later this week.

The weather agency says snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain are all possible for the area on Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

“There is a lot of uncertainty as to how much precipitation will fall as snow, ice pellets, rain or freezing rain,” a statement from Environment Canada reads. “In addition, strong northeasterly winds will accompany this storm.”