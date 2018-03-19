Two people stabbed inside Halifax bar, man seen nearby covered in blood with no shoes on

Halifax police are asking for witnesses who may have seen a shoe-less man covered in blood near where two people were stabbed inside a downtown bar over the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police say a fight broke out between two people inside the Toothy Moose bar on Argyle Street early Sunday morning, which resulted in a man being stabbed with a knife.

Spokesman Const. Carol McIsaac now says the fight resulted in two stabbing victims, the one involved in the fight and another person who tried to break it up.

Metro Halifax has learned that second person was a Toothy Moose employee and it’s believed he was unintentionally stabbed in the arm.

When police arrived the victim of the stabbing from the fight was bleeding outside the bar.

Police then shutdown the bar for processing by the Forensic Identification Section and say they are still searching for the suspect who they believe stabbed both people.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses to come forward, and more specifically, anyone who may have seen a suspicious looking man about 10 minutes away from the bar after the stabbings happened.

They say the person in question was covered in blood on the left side of his body, which is believed to be the blood of the stabbing victim. They say the man was also wearing no shoes, had black socks on, is about five-foot-11 and had gelled-back hair.