Woman arrested, man with possible life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Dartmouth

Halifax police say a man has suffered possible life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the 100 block of Pinecrest Drive just before 1 a.m. Monday and found a 56-year-old man who had what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

A 45-year-old woman, who is known to the man, has been arrested and is now in police custody.

No other details have been provided.