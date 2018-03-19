News / Halifax

Woman arrested, man with possible life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police say the violent incident happened Monday morning on Pinecrest Drive.

A Halifax Regional Police Forensic Identification Unit vehicle is shown.

Staff / Metro file photo

Halifax police say a man has suffered possible life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the 100 block of Pinecrest Drive just before 1 a.m. Monday and found a 56-year-old man who had what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

A 45-year-old woman, who is known to the man, has been arrested and is now in police custody.

No other details have been provided.

More to come.

