Breaking: Three men charged with second-degree murder in killing of Dartmouth man

Halifax Regional Police have laid charges against three people in the killing of a Dartmouth man.
Derek Miles, 42, was found dead on Pinecrest Drive on Jan. 19 and his death was later ruled a homicide by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner.
On Tuesday, police announced second-degree murder charges against the three men.
George Maxwell Purvis, a 52-year-old from Dartmouth, and George Andrew Purvis, a 30-year-old from West Chezzetcook, were both arrested on Monday.
Murray Robert Timmons, 26, of Dartmouth was arrested at the Dartmouth Provincial Courthouse on Tuesday morning. He is also charged with second-degree murder.
All three men are due in court on Tuesday.
