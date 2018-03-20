CeaseFire funding extended, much to Halifax's surprise

An anti-violence program will be able to continue operating till mid-summer, but its future is in doubt after a confusing debate at Halifax regional council on Tuesday.

CeaseFire Halifax, a group that intervenes to stop gun violence in the municipality, had asked the municipality to provide money after its federal funding ran out last year.

At that time, the provincial Department of Justice provided bridge funding to keep CeaseFire running till the end of this month.

On Mar. 6, HRM’s new public safety advisor Amy Siciliano wrote a report recommending against more funding, citing a lack of evidence the program is effective.

But unbeknownst to HRM, on Mar. 15, the province sent a letter to CeaseFire extending its bridge funding to July 15.

Municipal staff and regional council didn’t know this until CeaseFire program manager Mel Lucas showed them the letter during the debate Tuesday.

Lucas told reporters after the vote no one at CeaseFire or the province had seen staff’s report before a reporter called him last Friday.

“Really, I’ve gotta say I was a little bit outraged,” Lucas said.

“There were some hopes that we would’ve been able to come here today and that there’d be some sort of opportunity to talk … It’s frustrating is what it is.”

Lucas described the provincial bridge funding, about $125,000, as “bare bones.”

After July 15, Lucas hopes CeaseFire, which employs 11 people, can get the province to fund 60 per cent of the program, and someone else, maybe HRM, the other 40 per cent.

Councillors batted around a motion to consider providing $50,000 up till July 15 pending confirmation of the provincial funding, but eventually approved the staff recommendation to roll CeaseFire’s operations into its own.