Dalhousie study says consumer trust in food industry deflating after bread price-fixing scheme

A new study from a Halifax university has found that consumer trust in the food industry has fallen dramatically over the last five months.

The study came out this month and was completed by Dalhousie University’s Faculty of Management.

It hitched the downward trend to the Loblaws bread price-fixing scheme the company ran for 14 years.

It also claims that trust in the overall food industry has dropped, but that Loblaws alone experienced a 10 per cent drop in trust since their last study in Nov 2017.

“When you look at the food retail sector in Canada as a whole, consumer trust has fallen by 6.31 per cent,” said Tyler Lightfoot in the release. He’s a Master of Library and Information Studies student who helped analyze the data.

In late December 2017, Loblaw and parent George Weston Ltd. said they became aware of an arrangement to co-ordinate retail and wholesale prices on some packaged breads from late 2001 until March 2015.

Sylvain Charlebois, a food industry professor at Dalhousie, said in the release that “Social License to Operate” is a big issue for the industry.

"Companies have to think about how they are going to deliver on their ethical and sustainability promises,” she said.

The report in Nov 2017 was Canada’s first of its kind, said the release.