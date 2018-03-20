Nova Scotia man charged with impaired driving while drinking 'straight from a liquor bottle'
RCMP say the man behind the wheel of a Ford Escape was swerving between lanes while drinking.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police have charged a man with impaired driving after he was allegedly swerving between lanes while drinking straight from a liquor bottle.
The RCMP in Lunenburg say around 11 a.m. on Monday, they received a 911 call from a concerned citizen about a possible impaired driver behind the wheel of a Ford Escape in the community of Conquerall Mills.
“The driver (was)…swerving between lanes while drinking straight from a liquor bottle,” a police release states.
The RCMP located the vehicle on Conquerall Mills Road and the male driver was arrested.
The driver, a 49-year-old man from the community of Middlewood, was allegedly three times over the legal limit and is now facing impaired driving charges.
He’s scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on May 2.