Nova Scotia man charged with impaired driving while drinking 'straight from a liquor bottle'

Police have charged a man with impaired driving after he was allegedly swerving between lanes while drinking straight from a liquor bottle.

The RCMP in Lunenburg say around 11 a.m. on Monday, they received a 911 call from a concerned citizen about a possible impaired driver behind the wheel of a Ford Escape in the community of Conquerall Mills.

“The driver (was)…swerving between lanes while drinking straight from a liquor bottle,” a police release states.

The RCMP located the vehicle on Conquerall Mills Road and the male driver was arrested.

The driver, a 49-year-old man from the community of Middlewood, was allegedly three times over the legal limit and is now facing impaired driving charges.