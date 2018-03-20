'The epitome of ad hocery:' Halifax council sends taller Willow Tree development to new public hearing

Leaving millions of dollars worth of affordable housing on the table, Halifax regional council voted Tuesday to hold a public hearing on a taller version of the controversial Willow Tree development.

The motion from Coun. Shawn Cleary will see staff write bylaws requiring APL Properties, the developer, to make 10 units of its proposed 25-storey building affordable for 15 years; put overhead electrical wires underground; and widen the sidewalk on two sides of the building.

After a public hearing on a 20-storey version of the proposal in January, council voted to defer a decision on the proposal for the corner of Robie Street and Quinpool Road, pending a staff report on what sort of public benefits it could get out of the developer through density bonusing – essentially trading height or density for public benefits of a comparable value.

The staff report to council on Tuesday used the new density bonusing formula in the draft Centre Plan to calculate how much value HRM should get for added density on this site.

Council disregarded it.

“According to our staff, you’d have to explicitly say what the formula is because we don’t have a mechanism that does this for this site,” Cleary said after the vote.

“I created one.”

The Centre Plan proposes a system where each site in the municipality has a designated maximum allowed density, using a measurement called Ground Floor Area Ratio, and a maximum height.

Density bonusing would be required after a proposal exceeds a GFAR of 3.5 on any site.

In the case of the Willow Tree, staff have proposed a maximum GFAR of eight – the highest in the municipality – and a maximum height of about 20 storeys.

APL’s proposal was originally for 29 storeys (GFAR of 12.96), council voted in favour of 20 (GFAR of 9.96), and then voted to consider 25 (GFAR of 11.6). Since APL hasn’t submitted drawings to HRM for 20- and 25-storey buildings, those GFARs are estimates.

Using the proposed density bonusing formula, starting the bonus at a GFAR of 3.5, APL would have to provide $3,271,548 worth of public benefit for its 25-storey building.

Three quarters of that would’ve had to go to affordable housing, meaning 27 units in the building would rent for 60 per cent of market value for 15 years – calculated to be $750 a month. If council asked that 100 per cent of the bonus go to affordable housing, that would’ve meant 36 affordable units.

APL proposed last fall to make 10 units affordable for 15 years in exchange for the added density, equal to about $900,000.

And that’s what it got with Cleary’s motion, described by Coun. Sam Austin as “the epitome of ad hocery.”

Carl Purvis, HRM’s program manager of current planning, said after the vote that he was still processing the motion.

“We’re going to have to take it away,” he said. “We’re going to look at the numbers and see how they can equate.”

Cleary said he didn’t go for the maximum density bonusing formula because he doesn’t think the math would work out for APL, given council is also asking for underground wiring and wider sidewalks.

“If we’re going to put financial pressure on the developer to add something that is in my mind a public benefit, then that’s gotta be a part of the overall thinking about what the economics of this is gonna look like,” he said. “I have no idea if the developer can do this or not.”

Joachim Stroink, who works with APL Properties, said the proposal for 25 storeys was a compromise, and the company has looked at the idea of underground wiring and wider sidewalks.

“We looked at them to see, can we do them, and we feel we can do them at this time,” he said.