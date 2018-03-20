Two men arrested in relation to homicide of Nova Scotia man in January

Halifax police say charges are expected in the homicide case of a 42-year-old Dartmouth man last January.

Two men were taken into custody Monday in relation to the death of Derek Miles.

Investigators with the Integrated Criminal Investigation division arrested a 30-year-old man in West Chezzetcook and a 52-year-old man in Dartmouth.

Officers say they responded to a medical distress call at about 4:25 p.m. on Jan. 19 and found Miles dead at the scene in Dartmouth.

The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide the following day, but released no other information about the cause of death.