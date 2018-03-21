Baristas at Halifax coffee shop chain say they're not getting paid

A battle is brewing between coffee shop employees bitter over unpaid wages and their boss who says his staff are “misleading the public.”

Employees of The Smiling Goat coffee shop on the corner of Spring Garden Road and Carlton Street put a sidewalk sign up Tuesday asking the public to tip generously because their paycheques were bouncing.

It’s since been moved inside the front door.

A former employee, who recently left the company over the earnings debacle and didn't want to be named, said she had two cheques bounce in 2017; they were written out to her by owner Kit Singh.

“He writes his employees cheques, everybody will be up to date with cheques, but they will be continuously bounced,” she alleged during an interview on Wednesday.

She hasn’t deposited other cheques she's received because her bank told her they would bounce as well.

Metro has learned of other employees who have had bounced cheques too, but they won’t comment publicly.

Suppliers also haven’t been paid, said the former employee.

The company that supplied their mats and aprons came in and took everything one day due to not getting paid, she said.

“They literally took the apron off that I was wearing,” she said.

She wanted to remain anonymous because she fears repercussion from Singh.

“He can come after people very personally and I just don’t want any of that,” she said.

Singh said in an email that he was “disappointed” that staff complained publicly.

“What happened was due to a logistical problem,” he said.

“These few staff are misleading the public who are being duped into giving extra tips on top of the wages they have received,” he wrote.

Singh took over the Smiling Goat in January 2016 and the brand has four locations in downtown Halifax and one in Dartmouth. The location on the corner Spring Garden Road and Carlton Street and the one in Dartmouth are both unionized.

The former employee remains confident she will eventually get paid and hopes people won’t stop going to the café.