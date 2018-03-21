Dumb and dangerous: Halifax police say driver reaches 192 kilometres per hour on suburban road

Holy smokes, that is fast – and dangerous.

Halifax Regional Police say they have arrested a man for dangerous driving after he reached speeds of more than 190 kilometres per hour on a suburban street.

The 20-year-old man was arrested around 3 p.m. Wednesday after an officer allegedly caught the driver speeding on Rocky Lake Drive at 192 km/h – which would be more than 112 km/h above any posted speed limit on the stretch of road between Bedford and Waverley.

“The driver refused to stop and the vehicle was not pursued,” a statement from the police force said. “The driver travelled towards Waverley, and we continued to receive calls from members of the public reporting the dangerous driving.”