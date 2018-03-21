Dumb and dangerous: Halifax police say driver reaches 192 kilometres per hour on suburban road
Holy smokes, that is fast – and dangerous.
Halifax Regional Police say they have arrested a man for dangerous driving after he reached speeds of more than 190 kilometres per hour on a suburban street.
The 20-year-old man was arrested around 3 p.m. Wednesday after an officer allegedly caught the driver speeding on Rocky Lake Drive at 192 km/h – which would be more than 112 km/h above any posted speed limit on the stretch of road between Bedford and Waverley.
“The driver refused to stop and the vehicle was not pursued,” a statement from the police force said. “The driver travelled towards Waverley, and we continued to receive calls from members of the public reporting the dangerous driving.”
The vehicle was eventually located in the parking lot of Irving gas station on Waverley Road, and the driver was taken into custody.