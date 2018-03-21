Halifax police warning public about rash of daytime break and enters
Halifax Regional Police say there have been six break and enters in the peninsula since March 16.
A string of break-and-enters on the peninsula has left Halifax Regional Police “exploring the possibility” that the incidents are connected.
In a press release Wednesday, police said since March 16 they have received six break-and-enter reports.
Northwood Terrace, Vincent Street, Union Street, Shirley Street, Yukon Street and Hunter Street have all had break ins, according the release.
During one day on March 19, there were three reported to police.
‘In all incidents the suspect(s) gained entry into the homes by forcing a door, or breaking a window in the door and reaching in and unlocking the door,” the release said.
Items reported stolen included cameras, jewellery, cash, and electronics.
Police said suspects also went through dressers, cupboards and cabinets.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.