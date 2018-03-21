Nova Scotia NDP says more long-term care beds would provide savings

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill says the Liberal government's refusal to build new nursing homes has cost the province $750 million in savings over the last five years.

Burrill is critical of the fact there was no money in the recently tabled provincial budget for new nursing home beds.

Citing the province's auditor general and the Canadian Institute for Health Information, the NDP says keeping a patient in a hospital bed costs about $1,300 a day, while the cost is only $250 a day for a nursing home bed.

Burrill says the Liberals have a "public policy blind spot" when it comes to long-term care.

But Premier Stephen McNeil says the most cost-effective approach is to provide care for people in their homes.