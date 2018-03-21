Olympians Jillian Saulnier, Blayre Turnbull launch all-girl hockey camps

Girls in Nova Scotia will soon be able to lace up their skates with historic Olympians Jill Saulnier and Blayre Turnbull.

Growing up in Halifax, Saulnier said hockey camps for girls didn’t exist.

“There were not enough girls to make a line on a hockey team,” she said with a laugh on Wednesday.

But she and Turnbull are remedying that this summer with three weekend-long all-female hockey camps.

They made history in Nova Scotia becoming the first two women from the province to represent Canada’s hockey team at the Olympics.

It was a dream come true for Saulnier, she told Metro from South Korea in February.

The team won the silver medal and since coming home, Saulnier said she couldn’t stop showing it off, and was proud to have represented her country.

Running these camps means she can share her Olympic moment with the next generation.

“We just want the girls to see that there are so many other girls and that female hockey is developing,” said Saulnier.

She said being able to share their Olympic medals with the girls will be rewarding for both players and camp attendants.

They hope to have between 75 and 90 girls attend, said Saulnier, and the age range they’re aiming for is between 8 and 16.

“I have a feeling it’s going to be a pretty busy weekend,” she said.

The camps will be held in Dartmouth Aug. 2-5, Membertou Aug. 10-12, and New Glasgow Aug. 24-26.

Although both athletes have held camps individually, this one will be much larger, said Turnbull in an interview.

“It’s a fun way for us to keep ourselves busy and keep our mind off of constantly training,” said Turnbull, who is from Stellarton.

Attendants can expect lessons both on and off the ice said Turnbull, including nutrition, puck skills, and fitness.

But more details will come out soon, she said.