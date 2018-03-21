Police investigate after one person found dead in burned Springhill, N.S., home

SPRINGHILL, N.S. — A volunteer fire chief says a resident's body was taken out of a home on the outskirts of Springhill, N.S., on Tuesday evening after firefighters responded to a blaze at the residence.

Stanley Hunter said police and the Nova Scotia fire marshal's office are investigating the fatality.

Hunter said the fire department responded to the fire on Tuesday at about 4 p.m.

He said the fire on caused internal damage to the home but was extinguished quickly.

"We have not determined the nature of it. We put the fire out and the RCMP are in charge of it now," said Hunter.

"There was a fatality. ... It's going to be thoroughly investigated. ... My understanding is they (the victim) lived there."

Hunter said the victim was taken out of the building after firefighters arrived, and police secured the scene.