Bodies of a man and woman found in fire-damaged home in Springhill, N.S.: police

SPRINGHILL, N.S. — Police in northern Nova Scotia have confirmed that the two bodies pulled from a fire-damaged rural home earlier this week were that of a 45-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man.

The RCMP issued a brief statement today saying their investigation into the suspicious fire is continuing, but no other details were released.

Firefighters were dispatched to Beaton's Lane on the western outskirts of Springhill on Tuesday just before 4:30 p.m.

Springhill fire Chief Stanley Hunter has said the fire broke out in the basement of the recently purchased two-storey home, which was under renovation at the time.

Hunter says more than two dozen firefighters from Springhill were called to the scene, but none of them knew who owned the small home.

The fire damaged the inside of the home, but the flames were extinguished quickly and the outside of the house was left relatively untouched.