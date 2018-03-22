Cheer Expo, Mooseheads playoffs and more: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend

Hometown playoffs: The Halifax Mooseheads kick off the playoffs this weekend against the rival Baie-Comeau Drakkar. Games 1 and 2 in the best-of-seven opening-round series are Friday and Saturday, both with a 7 p.m. start time. Tickets are available by phone, online, or at the box office.

Cheer on: The 15th annual Cheerleading National Championships is back, and teams from across Canada will be in Halifax to compete for this year's top title. The Expo will feature the competition, classes, vendors, and more. The Expo will take place at the Halifax Forum this Saturday and Sunday, and tickets will be available at the door. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the competition starts at 9 a.m.

Crescendo your wellness: Learn how music impacts the wellness in your life. Music therapist Mackenzie Costron will share her research on how music impacts the mind and body. The event is this Friday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Central Library in the Lindsay Children's Room. No prior knowledge is required, just your love for music.

Underground: Join DJ Queen and Licketty Splitt at Menz & Mollyz for an audio-visual dedication to underground music throughout history. This is more than your average drag show, since you will think you died and went to electric heaven. Afterwards, stay for an exclusive after party featuring some of the best local talent, with DJ Queen laying down the hottest tracks. The event is this Saturday from 10 p.m.- 2 a.m. with tickets available at the door.

Dream on: Dreams So Real is a full-length documentary showcasing Metric’s final tour in 2016. The indie rock band from Toronto was founded in 1998 and have released over a dozen albums and EP’s, and have provided music for the movie adaptation of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World. The screening will take place this Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Carbon Arc Theatre. Tickets are available online.