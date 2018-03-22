Expert who warned of 'incarcerating' people with disabilities speaks at inquiry

HALIFAX — The author of a study that sounded the alarm against keeping Nova Scotians with intellectual disabilities in a psychiatric ward says the residents were denied their human rights and good care practices.

Dorothy Griffiths testified via video conference at a human rights inquiry considering whether the human rights of Joey Delaney, Beth MacLean and Sheila Livingstone were violated by incarcerating them in psychiatric wards rather than a home with appropriate care.

Griffiths is a nationally recognized expert in the care of people with the so-called "dual diagnoses" of intellectual disabilities and mental illness.

In 2006, she delivered a report to the Nova Scotia Hospital that concluded it was "verging" on violating the basic rights of people with disabilities.

Government lawyers have raised instances when MacLean and Delaney had medical problems or outbursts of aggressive or self-injurious behaviour that required treatment at the Nova Scotia Hospital.

However, Griffiths testified that behavioural problems are best dealt with in community homes.