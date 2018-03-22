Group of N.S. health-care unions to hold first provincewide strike vote

HALIFAX — A group of Nova Scotia health-care unions says it plans to hold the first ever provincewide strike vote for its 6,500 members.

The Nova Scotia Council of Health Care Unions said in a release Thursday that the move follows more than a year of bargaining with the Nova Scotia Health Authority and the IWK Health Centre.

The council says it has tabled a full collective agreement package, while the employers have tabled proposals on a series of separate issues — a tactic that prompted the unions' call for the strike vote.

The council represents members of the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union, CUPE, Unifor and Nova Scotia Nurses Union.

It is urging Premier Stephen McNeil to get the health authorities "to take bargaining seriously and get a deal done."