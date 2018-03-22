Halifax police charge man, give more details in wild dangerous driving incident

Halifax police say charges have been laid against a driver who allegedly hit speeds of more than 200 kilometres per hour while dangerously swerving around on-coming traffic in the Bedford area.

Halifax Regional Police say at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, a Halifax RCMP officer caught a white Chevrolet Camaro reaching speeds of more than 200 km/h on Highway 102.

The officer tried stopping the car, but police say the driver refused to pull over.

Shortly after, the car drove past a Halifax Regional Police officer, allegedly doing 192 km/h in a school zone on Rocky Lake Drive.

“The driver passed several vehicles on a solid yellow line, facing oncoming traffic,” a police release says.

The driver again wouldn’t pull over, police allege, and officers set up a road block near Fall River on Waverley Road.

“The driver refused to stop (again), continuing to travel at a very high rate of speed, swerving lanes and narrowly avoiding other vehicles,” the release goes on to say.

Finally, at about 3 p.m., the vehicle was found in the parking lot of the Irving Gas Station at 200 Waverley Road, where the driver was arrested.