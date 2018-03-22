Halifax school board defends decision to open schools when snow isn't falling

The Halifax Regional School Board is defending its decision to open schools across the region on Thursday, while boards in the rest of the province decided to keep the kids at home.

The Halifax board says on its website the decision to open was made before 6 a.m. and was based on a weather forecast calling for up to 10 centimetres of snow over a 24-hour period, with only about three centimetres expected for coastal areas.

They also say after some possible freezing rain and ice pellets Thursday morning, rain is forecast for much of the afternoon.

They also say they were told by Stock Transportation that buses could operate.

Despite there being no snow falling prior to school starting Thursday, the board is again receiving criticism on social media, with people questioning the decision to open.

“HRSB! Wake up! You are the only school board that is opening in the province now! Even CB cancelled their schools!” says one Twitter post.

Environment Canada says between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow is expected in P.E.I., northern Nova Scotia and eastern New Brunswick by Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, southern and eastern parts of Nova Scotia can expect the snow to become mixed with rain and ice pellets.