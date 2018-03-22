More convenient? New study says most Nova Scotians support selling booze at corner stores

Nova Scotians “strongly support” selling booze at convenience stores, says a new study.

The Atlantic Convenience Stores Association commissioned the study which started in June 2017.

Two-thirds of adults who participated said they support selling liquor at convenience stores, with 28 per cent saying they strongly support and 18 per cent saying they support.

According to the report, 75 per cent said they support it in some way.

Mike Hammoud, president of the ACSA, said in the press release he wasn’t surprised by the findings.

“We live in a world today where consumers expect convenience,” he said.

The release also said that the majority of liquor in the United States, Newfoundland and Labrador, Alberta and Quebec is sold through convenience stores.

According to the ACSA release, the timing is right for the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation to look at convenience stores to help them with “boosting revenues” and “cutting expenses.”

“While they need to focus on the emerging cannabis sector and find room for those products, our channel is a natural ally to grow wine and other sectors to boost new incremental sales,” Hammoud said.

Results are accurate within plus or minus five percentage points, 19 times out of 20.