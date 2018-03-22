Teenagers with knives threaten man walking on Lower Sackville trail

Halifax police say a man walking in Lower Sackville was told to “empty his pockets” by two unknown men wearing bandanas and wielding knives.

The attempted robbery happened Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on the trails of First Lake, according to a Halifax RCMP release.

The victim ran away from the men and was not injured, said police.

Police are still looking for two suspects.

One is described as a white man, 6’0 with a medium build, late teens, and wearing a black hoodie with no markings, dark sweatpants, and a black bandana.

The second is described as a white man, late teens, 5’6 and stocky build, wearing a black hoodie with no markings, blue jeans and a black bandana.