Teenagers with knives threaten man walking on Lower Sackville trail

Police said the man was approached by two teens wearing bandanas while walking around First Lake on Wednesday.

Halifax police say a man walking in Lower Sackville was told to “empty his pockets” by two unknown men wearing bandanas and wielding knives.

The attempted robbery happened Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on the trails of First Lake, according to a Halifax RCMP release.

The victim ran away from the men and was not injured, said police.

Police are still looking for two suspects.

One is described as a white man, 6’0 with a medium build, late teens, and wearing a black hoodie with no markings, dark sweatpants, and a black bandana.

The second is described as a white man, late teens, 5’6 and stocky build, wearing a black hoodie with no markings, blue jeans and a black bandana.

The investigation is ongoing and police are encouraging anyone with any information to call at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.

