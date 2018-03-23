Halifax barista says she was fired over wage dispute: 'I've seen him turn on people before'

Saying they haven’t been paid time and time again, Smiling Goat baristas have voted towards unionization, with a former employee alleging her former boss has threatened her with police action.

The vote Friday had 100 per cent participation from the 18 non-unionized workers of the Smiling Goat.

The votes still need to be counted to see whether all locations would be under the same union. Some locations are currently unionized.

But for Rebecca Keats, a 21-year-old non-unionized employee, the vote appears to have come too late.

In an interview with Metro on Friday, she said she reached out to owner Kit Singh about bounced cheques and missing wages recently – something many employees say they’ve experienced.

“He doesn’t like people who stand up to him,” she said during an interview.

She says she’s since been fired, with Singh threatening police involvement.

According to Keats, her bank account was overdrawn for six weeks after not getting paid and her bank wanted to know what was going on.

So she reached out to Singh, and says he told her to take some money out of the float at the Spring Garden Road and Queen Street location, and to write down what he still owed her.

She sent a text to Singh outlining all of the money she took from the float - around $300.

Keats got a text back from Singh’s number a few minutes later, one which she showed to Metro.

On it, it reads: “I have just involved the police of your theft at Spring Garden.”

Another text message from Singh’s number read he was on the phone with her Dean at Dalhousie University – where she’s finishing up a degree in social work.

“I’ve seen him turn on people before,” she said of Singh.

A short time later a co-worker called her to let her know she had been removed from the shift scheduling and was fired.

Singh never reached out to let her know himself, she says.

Metro tried reaching Singh about Keats’ allegations – both through email and phone – with no response.

In an email earlier this week to Metro, Singh called out his employees for “misleading the public” and “twisted allegations.”

“What happened was due to a logistical problem,” he wrote.

Keats plans to file a complaint with the labour board, but believes she won’t be the first.

“I think they’re really over him and they’ve heard enough,” she said.

At a rally Friday, Charlie Huntley - chief steward of the union at Smiling Goat – told reporters they would “take this to the streets.”

Huntley estimated 45 cheques have bounced since Singh took ownership of the chain in September.

He said they have filed grievances with the Nova Scotia Labour Board and are exploring legal recourse.