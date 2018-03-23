Failing grade: Halifax school board issues apology over bus confusion during storm

The Halifax Regional School Board (HRSB) has issued an apology for the confusion some students and their families had over Stock Transportation buses during Thursday’s winter weather.

In an email sent to affected parents around 1:30 p.m. Friday, the HRSB said in an email that due to Thursday’s storm, some routes were ‘significantly delayed’ and others were ‘adjusted’ based on the weather conditions.

“Unfortunately, some families received a communication that their student’s route was not operating at all,” the statement goes on to say.

The board says families should never have been told that, noting if buses are operating then students will get home.

“This is our obligation and the expectation of the families we serve,” the statement goes on to say.

“We recognize that the miscommunication during yesterday’s dismissal was unacceptable, and we sincerely apologize for the uncertainty and confusion experienced by families, students and schools. While routes may have been adjusted, no bus runs were canceled.”