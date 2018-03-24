Dead whale could be species not typically found in Nova Scotia waters
HALIFAX — The Marine Animal Response Team says a pilot whale that washed ashore in Nova Scotia could be a species that's rarely seen in northern waters.
Andrew Reid, the team's response co-ordinator, says the 2.7-metre juvenile whale washed ashore outside of Dartmouth, N.S., on the eastern shore earlier this month.
Reid says after examining the whale, it was determined that it could be a short-finned pilot whale.
Long-finned pilot whales are common off the coast of Nova Scotia, but short-finned pilot whales tend to favour warmer waters.
The species look similar, but have some distinguishing features, including a shorter fin and different head shapes.
Reid says more testing is needed to determine if it is a short-finned pilot whale.
He says there has also been an unconfirmed report of at least one other short-finned whale that was recently spotted swimming in the Halifax harbour.
