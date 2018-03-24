N.S. police investigating after man allegedly tried to lure girls into van
A
A
Share via Email
TRURO, N.S. — RCMP are investigating after a man allegedly tried to lure two girls into his van near Truro, N.S.
Police say the youths were approached around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the community of Valley.
They say the man stopped beside the girls, waved them over and asked them to get into the gold or light brown-coloured van, which had stacks of garbage bags in the back seats.
Police say the girls refused and ran to their home nearby.
The man is described as white, in his 50s or 60s, with dyed black hair, freckles and a goatee.
A licence plate number was not obtained.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax barista says she was fired over wage dispute: 'I've seen him turn on people before'
-
Former Playboy model shares elaborate details on alleged 10-month love affair with Trump
-
Black janitors allege racial discrimination, plan to file human rights complaint
-
The Latest: Trump tweets support for French shooting victims