Black janitors to set up Halifax picket line after alleging racial discrimination in layoffs

Janitors are expected to setup an indefinite picket line outside Founders Square on Monday after allegations that they lost their jobs over “disgusting” racial discrimination.

Seven black cleaners are being laid-off by their employer, GDI Integrated Facility Services, after Deep Down Cleaning Services took over the contract for Armour Group Ltd. at the Founders Square building.

Of the eight employees affected, the only non-supervisory staff member keeping their job is white.

When he first learned he was one of seven black workers not getting their jobs back, Taylor MacLean said at a rally last Friday he was disgusted and worried.

He’s worked for GDI for seven years.

The rally with Service Employees International Union Local 2 was held outside Founders Square where organizers said they would be taking a complaint to the Human Rights Commission.

“At first I was more worried about the people from Africa,” MacLean said to media gathered outside Founders Square.

Of the seven, he said he thinks he’s the only one who was born in Canada.

“I was born in Canada so I know how to use the system,” he said.

“I have the benefit of being able to call up on a phone and have people speak my language.”

He warned Canadians that immigrants who come here to work are “being sold a story.”

“We kind of hype ourselves up like we’re better than America and we’re very inclusive, and that’s our strength,” he said.

But now, those immigrants are without work and in the middle of a human rights complaint made last week based on racial discrimination.

“I feel kind of responsible because this is my country,” said MacLean.

The property manager of the historic Hollis Street building said the former cleaning company was terminated because of poor service, and it’s up to the new contractor to decide who it hires.

In a statement, the Armour Group said its decision to part ways with GDI Integrated Facility Services was “performance based only.”

“Our dissatisfaction with the cleaning services being performed was communicated in countless emails, phone calls and several in-person meetings with senior management at GDI over a period of twelve months,” the company said.

Organizers said the employees will stop working Thursday, but are planning to picket before then if the workers are not re-hired.