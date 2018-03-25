Drug could be factor in murder-suicide involving former Afghan vet: friend

HALIFAX — A close friend of a former soldier who killed his girlfriend and then himself in their Nova Scotia home says Marc Poulin's homicidal tendencies could be linked to an anti-malarial drug he was required to take before serving in Afghanistan.

Jason Hill, a childhood friend of Poulin's, says he was aware Poulin was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after three tours of duty, but says Poulin had also complained about the rage-inducing side-effects of a drug he had taken prior to his deployment to the war-torn country.

Last Friday, the RCMP confirmed the deaths of 42-year-old Poulin and 45-year-old Jennifer Lynne Semenec in Springhill, N.S., were the result of a murder-suicide.

Both were from North Bay, Ont., and had recently moved to the Nova Scotia town, where their bodies were recovered last Tuesday from a small house following a suspicious fire.

Shane MacDonald, a cousin and close friend of the former infantryman, says the family believes Poulin's PTSD was "the critical factor" in his behaviour.