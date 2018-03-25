Filling a need: Price tag, plans announced for Halifax Oval hockey rink

The man behind the campaign to better use the empty space in the Halifax Oval is asking philanthropists for $2 million to help those wanting to play hockey at a low cost.

At a public meeting on Sunday, Ryan O’Quinn presented his Hockey on the Halifax Oval project to over 20 community members in the north end of Halifax.

“Here is the vision: to make grassroots outdoor hockey accessible and possible in Halifax by creating a hockey rink in the center of the Halifax Oval,” he said to those gathered.

He’s already spoken to some Nova Scotians who might be willing to make the donation, O’Quinn said in an interview.

“I think there are people out there who care enough and who have the means,” he said.

$8.2 million has already been put into the Oval, he said during his presentation, and he thinks a least $1.1 million would be needed to build the rink.

A rough estimate of the annual operating costs, which would be on top of the operating costs of the Oval, are about $300,000, O’Quinn said.

He said there are three ways the operating costs could be funded: by the city, renting the space, and sponsorship.

“You can rent that space for a tournament, you can have a game there, we could have the Mooseheads play there,” he said.

Wearing his Winnipeg Jets jersey, O’Quinn laid out community building opportunities, safety concerns, and infrastructure solutions to setting up the project.

Ice-cooling infrastructure is already there, O’Quinn said, and only two more cooling units would be needed to sustain more ice in the center.

In a diagram, O’Quinn showed that more than enough space is available – and not being used – for two full-sized hockey rinks. However, he’s only proposing one.

Since this is also a year-round space, said O’Quinn, ball-hockey, roller derby, lacrosse, and basketball are just some of the sporting opportunities that could benefit from having cement laid in the middle of the Oval.

“To me, that is the most important part of the project,” said O’Quinn. “This project isn’t just all about hockey.”

With the Oval’s existing facilities, collection of skates and helmets, and the ability to support up to 1,000 people on the surface at once, adding some boards and nets shouldn’t be difficult, he said.

The challenge will come with excavating the land and accessibility.

O’Quinn said they will have to get crafty, and proposed hand excavation for laying the cement pad so as not to damage the Oval with large equipment.

On accessibility, he said a bridge over the Oval would be ideal to getting people into the center.

By July he hopes to announce that a private philanthropist has provided the money, and by August he hopes to present his “master plan” to the public.