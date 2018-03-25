Two men face attempted murder charges after Nova Scotia man threatened, cars set on fire

Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a Nova Scotia incident last week where police say shots were fired and vehicles set ablaze.

On March 18, Yarmouth RCMP responded to a firearms complaint on Highway 308 in Quinan just before 8 p.m. The complaint stated that four people, one of whom fired a rifle, were threatening another man at a home. The four men fled the scene and set two vehicles on fire.

Two men and a male teen have been arrested by the RCMP, while the fourth man was arrested on another matter.

Christopher Leo Jacquard, 36, of Quinan, charged with Attempted Murder, Discharging a Firearm with Intent, Careless Use of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm for a Dangerous Purpose, Uttering Threats, Assault, and Arson.

Jason Paul Morris, 41, of Quinan, charged with Attempted Murder, Pointing a Firearm, Uttering Threats, and Assault.

A 17-year-old boy from Yarmouth County has been charged with Assault and Uttering Threats.

Morris was arrested on March 19 and was remanded into custody. He returns to Yarmouth provincial court on Monday.

The youth was arrested on March 21 and has been released to later appear in Yarmouth court on May 7. Jacquard was arrested Friday, and was remanded into custody.