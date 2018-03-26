Body of missing man found in central Nova Scotia, police don't suspect foul play
HALIFAX — The RCMP in central Nova Scotia say they have found the body of a man reported missing last week.
The body of Ted Thomas was found Friday in the Meaghers Grant area east of Halifax.
Police do not suspect foul play.
