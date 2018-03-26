CTV Atlantic announces Kalin Mitchell as new meteorologist to replace Cindy Day

The winds of change are continuing in Halifax TV weather centres.

CTV Atlantic has announced that Kalin Mitchell is leaving CBC Nova Scotia to join their team on Robie Street.

“Delighted to welcome meteorologist Kalin Mitchell to the @CTVAtlantic news team!,” a Tweet from CTV News anchor Steve Murphy said Monday morning.

CTV Atlantic was searching for a replacement after Cindy Day announced in December that she was leaving the station. She has since been hired on by Saltwire Network.