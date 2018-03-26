CTV Atlantic announces Kalin Mitchell as new meteorologist to replace Cindy Day
Kalin Mitchell was working for CBC Nova Scotia and is the latest in a variety of weather-centre shakeups.
The winds of change are continuing in Halifax TV weather centres.
CTV Atlantic has announced that Kalin Mitchell is leaving CBC Nova Scotia to join their team on Robie Street.
“Delighted to welcome meteorologist Kalin Mitchell to the @CTVAtlantic news team!,” a Tweet from CTV News anchor Steve Murphy said Monday morning.
CTV Atlantic was searching for a replacement after Cindy Day announced in December that she was leaving the station. She has since been hired on by Saltwire Network.
Mitchell has been with CBC since 2011, moving to the supper-hour newscast in 2012 to replace veteran meteorologist Peter Coade, who was moved to radio.
