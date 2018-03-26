Halifax council committee votes to increase low-income bus pass cap

Halifax’s transportation committee discussed removing the cap on its low-income bus pass program on Monday, but ultimately decided it would be best to go with a “cautious approach.”

Through that program, implemented in full last year, people with household incomes below $33,000 can apply for 50 per cent off their monthly bus pass – meaning the pass costs $39 rather than $78.

As it stands, only 1,000 people can take advantage of the program each year.

A staff report before Monday’s meeting of council’s Transportation Standing Committee laid out options of raising the cap for low-income passes to 2,000 or removing it entirely.

“These are the people who need it, so how do we get there?” Coun. Waye Mason asked his colleagues during the meeting on Monday.

Halifax Transit staff told the committee that revenue losses could be between $260,000 and $360,000 per year if the cap was raised to 2,000. The report said removing the cap would result in $5,000,000 in lost revenue.

Part of the cost to raising or removing the cap will be eventually increasing staff resources to handle the demand, they said.

Coun. Shawn Cleary said he would support raising the cap to 2,000.

“We’re not talking fat-cats living high on the hog,” said Cleary.

“These are people that need to get around.”

Municipal staff told the committee there are now fewer than 40 people on the waitlist for low-income bus passes – partly due to inactive applicants who were removed after six months.

“I think I’m comfortable going to the 2,000,” said Cleary.

But he told transit staff they needed to roll out a marketing strategy so those who need the half-priced passes could find out about it.

“Philosophically, I would love to give every single one of these people a free bus pass,” he said.