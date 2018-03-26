Loaded firearm, shotgun shell casings, found during Dartmouth searches: Halifax police
Two people are now facing charges including a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Two people were arrested, including a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, after police say a loaded weapon was found during the search of a vehicle in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police say around 7:50 p.m. on March 23, patrol officers and an Emergency Response Team stopped a vehicle on Lahey Road.
A man was searched after being arrested and police say they found shotgun shell casings. They also say they found a loaded firearm when searching the vehcle.
Cruz Richard Downey, a 32-year-old from Ontario, is facing firearms offences from the incident, along with charges relating to a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.
Also facing weapons charges is 27-year-old Belicia Priscila Bella-Ashe of Dartmouth.
