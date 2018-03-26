Man assaulted at front door during violent home invasion in Halifax

A man answering his door in the city’s south end was assaulted and robbed on the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called around 8:15 p.m. Sunday to a home invasion in the 5200 block of Kent Street in Halifax.

Police say two men came to the victim’s door and assaulted him. Police say they then went inside the home and took a variety of items.

Police don’t say what the items were or the condition of the victim.