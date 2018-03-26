Nova Scotia doctors group wants legal age for buying marijuana to be 21

Doctors Nova Scotia has announced six recommendations they say will will help minimize the harm when marijuana becomes legalized in Canada.

Tim Holland, chair of Doctor Nova Scotia's Policy and Health Issues Committee, said in a press release Monday that the recommendations are influenced by orgnaziations and what is referred to as 'leading experts on the topic.'

The six guidelines are:

• Legal age of 21 to purchase.

• Public education and awareness program.

• Marijuana should sold through government monopolies.

• Invest in necessary infrastructure to establish government stores.

• A pricing system to curb what is refers to as cannabis demand.

• Province is cautious with the regulatory approach moving forward.

“We don’t want cannabis to normalize the act of smoking,” said Dr. Holland in the release.

In January, the province announced that cannabis would be sold at only nine Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation stores when the drug is officially legalized in July.

They also said the legal age to buy would be 19, the same for alcohol.

Pot will be sold at four outlets in the Halifax area and at stores in Amherst, Truro, New Glasgow, Sydney River, and Yarmouth.

The full list of stores are:

Amherst - 126 South Albion St.

Dartmouth - 650 Portland St.

Halifax - 5540 Clyde St.

Halifax - 3601 Joseph Howe Dr.

Lower Sackville - 752 Sackville Dr.

New Glasgow - 610 East River Rd.

Sydney River - 95 Keltic Dr.

Truro - 6 Court St.

Yarmouth - 104a Starrs Rd.